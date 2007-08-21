Consolidate Your Data With the Easy Duplicate Finder

Windows only: System utility Easy Duplicate Finder scans drives and folders for identical files and lets you delete or move them off your PC. Unlike WinMerge, Easy Duplicate Finder can scan more than one folder or your entire hard drive at once for duplicates. Simply add the folders or drives to the scan list and go. Scanning a large drive like your C: drive may take some time, but subfolder scans are very fast. After the cut, check out a screenshot of Easy Duplicate Finder's full interface. Easy Duplicate Finder is a free download (donations requested) for Windows only. Thanks, shankar!