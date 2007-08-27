Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Confident Body Language

body.pngYou can make yourself seem more confident (even if you're not) with a few body language tricks. The Manager's Cheat Sheet has compiled a list of ten ways you can do this, including:

  • Stand tall. Keeping your shoulders back and holding yourself up to your full height will give you an air of confidence.
  • Take your hands out of your pockets. Putting your hands in your pockets is often seen as a sign that you have something to hide.

These are especially appropriate tips for when you're in an uncomfortable social situation. What would you add to this list? Let's hear it in the comments.

The Manager's Cheat Sheet: 101 Common-Sense Rules for Leaders [inside CRM]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles