Confident Body Language

You can make yourself seem more confident (even if you're not) with a few body language tricks. The Manager's Cheat Sheet has compiled a list of ten ways you can do this, including:

Stand tall. Keeping your shoulders back and holding yourself up to your full height will give you an air of confidence.

Take your hands out of your pockets. Putting your hands in your pockets is often seen as a sign that you have something to hide.

These are especially appropriate tips for when you're in an uncomfortable social situation.