Companies Limit Email Use to Boost Productivity

The U.S. Cellular company has instituted a no-email rule every Friday (except customer email):

Tired of "cyber indigestion," U.S. Cellular Vice President Jay Ellison instituted the policy company-wide last year in an effort to curb out-of-control emailing and encourage face-to-face or at least voice-to-voice communication. [Director of sales Jodi]Valenta notes that Fridays are often her most productive days because of the policy. "It's really great. I can go out of the office on Friday and spend my time visiting associates across Iowa and not worry about my email backing up," she said.

While it's nice to see a company acknowledge and do something about email overload, it seems a more comprehensive effort to get workers to use email well every day of the week might be a better approach.