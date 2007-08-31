Clean Up Your GTD Moleskine with Inverted Tabs

Steve from the Inventoids weblog loves the Moleskine hacked for GTD, but he hates the floppy page-marking tabs that "get bent, or pushed out of place, or lose their stick." So instead of sticky tabs protruding from his notebook, he's cut innie tabs at the first five pages of every section similar to what you see marking new letter sets on dictionaries. The idea isn't terribly groundbreaking, but if you're sick of messy tabs sticking out from your notebooks, this might be your solution.