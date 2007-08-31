Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Clean Up Your GTD Moleskine with Inverted Tabs

moleskine-inward-tabs.png Steve from the Inventoids weblog loves the Moleskine hacked for GTD, but he hates the floppy page-marking tabs that "get bent, or pushed out of place, or lose their stick." So instead of sticky tabs protruding from his notebook, he's cut innie tabs at the first five pages of every section similar to what you see marking new letter sets on dictionaries. The idea isn't terribly groundbreaking, but if you're sick of messy tabs sticking out from your notebooks, this might be your solution.

moleskine indexing hack tool [Inventoids via MAKE]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles