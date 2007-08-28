Clean Up Facebook with Facebook Profile Cleaner

Firefox with Greasmonkey: Get rid of unwanted Facebook clutter with the Facebook Profile Cleaner, a Greasemonkey user script that completely removes Facebook apps from profile pages. Facebook is the decidedly more layout-friendly of the two most popular social networking sites—mostly because Facebook doesn't allow for custom user layouts like MySpace does—but Facebook has started heading down that road with their profile-embedded apps. If the Facebook apps are making your head spin and you want to get back to the basics, this Greasemonkey script should take care of what ails you.