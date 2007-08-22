Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Check Weather from the Dock or Menubar with WeatherDock

WeatherDock.png Mac only: Freeware app WeatherDock is a lightweight application that provides one-click access to your local weather through the menubar or dock, updating the weather every 30 minutes. With an extremely light memory footprint and an unobtrusive interface, I'll take WeatherDock over a Dashboard weather widget any day. WeatherDock is a free download for Mac only.

WeatherDock [Alwin Troost .nl via Cool OS X Apps]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles