All platforms with Firefox: The gTalk Sidebar extension puts Google Talk into the Firefox sidebar for easy chatting no matter what page you're on. Once the extension's installed, add its icon to your Firefox toolbar, and pop it open to see your Talk contacts and chat in the sidebar whether or not you've got Gmail open in a tab. The How-to Geek points out that it's an easy way to send off a quick email as well; just click on a contact, then the email button to compose a new message. The gTalk Sidebar extension is a free download that works with and wherever Firefox does.
Chat in the Sidebar with gTalk Sidebar
