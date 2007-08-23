Change Windows XP Security Scheme with DropMyRights

Windows only: Freeware utility DropMyRights allows users with administrator privileges to run applications with reduced ("normal user") credentials. The major problem with the existing security scheme in Windows XP is that most users run with administrator privileges all the time. This is comparable to running as the blasphemous "root" in *nix and Mac distros. Running as an administrator allows spyware and viruses to install with little (if any) interaction from the user. DropMyRights can create non-administrator shortcuts to your most commonly used applications.

DropMyRights is a very simple application to help users who must run as an administrator run applications in a much-safer context—that of a non-administrator. It does this by taking the current user's token, removing various privileges and SIDs from the token, and then using that token to start another process, such as Internet Explorer or Outlook. This tool works just as well with Mozilla's Firefox, Eudora or Lotus Notes email.

DropMyRights gives you a safer environment while maintaining the flexibility of running as an administrator. DropMyRights is a free download for Windows only.