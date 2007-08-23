Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Change Windows XP Security Scheme with DropMyRights

Thunderbird-DropMyRights.pngWindows only: Freeware utility DropMyRights allows users with administrator privileges to run applications with reduced ("normal user") credentials. The major problem with the existing security scheme in Windows XP is that most users run with administrator privileges all the time. This is comparable to running as the blasphemous "root" in *nix and Mac distros. Running as an administrator allows spyware and viruses to install with little (if any) interaction from the user. DropMyRights can create non-administrator shortcuts to your most commonly used applications.

DropMyRights is a very simple application to help users who must run as an administrator run applications in a much-safer context—that of a non-administrator. It does this by taking the current user's token, removing various privileges and SIDs from the token, and then using that token to start another process, such as Internet Explorer or Outlook. This tool works just as well with Mozilla's Firefox, Eudora or Lotus Notes email.

DropMyRights gives you a safer environment while maintaining the flexibility of running as an administrator. DropMyRights is a free download for Windows only.

Browsing the Web and Reading E-mail Safely as an Administrator [Microsoft Developer Network via News.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles