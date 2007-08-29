Change Case in MS Office Apps from the Keyboard

Toggle the case of any selected text in Microsoft Office applications between all lowercase, all uppercase or smart initial letter capitalisation with the Shift-F3 keyboard shortcut. This shortcut isn't everday-useful for most of us, but if you do a lot of formatting in Word—especially from all lowercase emails or the like—the smart first letter capitalisation is awesome. If your text ends with punctuation, the shortcut will recognize it as a sentence and capitalise only the first letter of the sentence. The only thing that would put this over the top would be support for capitalising proper names that are already in the Office dictionary (you'll still need to proof for missed capitalisations), but in all it's potentially a very handy shortcut. Works in any MS Office app, Windows or Mac.