Cashboard - project management & invoicing

Cashboard is a free, web-based estimate, invoice and time tracking software program. Features include the ability to: *create estimates and track your performance *log time for yourself, your employees and subcontractors *show your clients what's going on with their projects *create invoices and send payment reminders
If you upgrade to a paid subscription, you can get a swag of features including the ability to customise colours and logos, send PDFs and accept online payments through PayPal.
I haven't had a chance to play with it yet, but considering how lax I am with paperwork, I think I'll give it a shot. I'll report back once I've had a play with it.
The Freelance Switch blog had a review of Cashboard here.
I also noticed Cashboard offers a free downloadable time tracker widget from their website, cute!
