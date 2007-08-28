Capture Where Your Time Goes with the Activity Tracker Gadget

iGoogle users: You can track exactly how you spend your day from your iGoogle homepage with Activity Tracker. Activity Tracker acts as a virtual punch card. You enter the activities you want to log time to, and each entry gets two buttons: "in" and "out." When you begin working on an activity, push the in button. When you stop the activity or switch tasks, push the out button. Activity Tracker takes care of everything else. You can view your activites as a log, as a graph or export your values in CSV format. If you forget to punch out, Actvity Tracker will allow you to go back and edit your values. If you have your Google homepage open in your browser all day (like many of you do) then this is the last time-reporting gadget you will ever need. If iGoogle isn't for you, we've got a bunch of different ways to track time.