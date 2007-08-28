iGoogle users: You can track exactly how you spend your day from your iGoogle homepage with Activity Tracker. Activity Tracker acts as a virtual punch card. You enter the activities you want to log time to, and each entry gets two buttons: "in" and "out." When you begin working on an activity, push the in button. When you stop the activity or switch tasks, push the out button. Activity Tracker takes care of everything else. You can view your activites as a log, as a graph or export your values in CSV format. If you forget to punch out, Actvity Tracker will allow you to go back and edit your values. If you have your Google homepage open in your browser all day (like many of you do) then this is the last time-reporting gadget you will ever need. If iGoogle isn't for you, we've got a bunch of different ways to track time.
Capture Where Your Time Goes with the Activity Tracker Gadget
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink