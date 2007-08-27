Can You Make Work Fun?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

stapler-1.pngHaving fun in the workplace seems like a oxymoron. However, engineer Dave Cheong postulates that having fun at your place of work is not only good for team building, but it makes for more productivity. There are many ways that employers can make the office a bit more enjoyable; appreciation for work well done, compliments where compliments are due, etc. Work doesn't have to be one big party, but a little bit of par-tay can sure make the workday go more smoothly. Are you a happy worker bee? Tell us why or why not in the comments.

Making Work Fun! [Dave Cheong]

