Build Your Own Offline Wikipedia

You can download the entire contents of Wikipedia and run your own sped-up version locally. The Software Engineering Laboratory walks you through the process of downloading and setting up your own Wikipedia. The tutorial even includes building a customized JavaScript search capability. Don't bank on getting this done in an afternoon —the entire contents of Wikipedia are approximately 2.9 gigabytes. If you've got a broadband connection, it will take anywhere between 6 and 10 hours to download the contents. The process uses only open source software and requires a decent knowledge of scripting.