There are two types of PC users in the world - those who don't mind the deafening roar of their overclocked monster, and those who aspire to the quiet PC. CNET Australia has a detailed guide on how to build the ultimate quiet PC. It goes through component choices, as well as offering alternatives to buying everything new if budget's a concern. It also offers some maintenance tips to ensure that your PC stays as quiet as possible. Build the ultimate quiet PC [via CNET Australia]