Build a (Very) Inexpensive Solaris 10 Workstation

Christian Cruz at ExtremeTech wrote up his experiment in building a cheap (around $370) Solaris 10 Workstation.

As an IT professional working in an environment where we're migrating over from older versions of Solaris, it was of keen interest for me to have my own home version of a server running on inexpensive commodity hardware. Like many home users/hobbyists, my few and much used servers/workstations were the result of lots of trial and error, careful configuration, upgrades, patches and software installations that I didn't want to just "blow-away" and have to go through the pain of restoring, so I had no readily available "sacrificial lamb" hardware upon which to experiment.