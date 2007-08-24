Build a home office from a shed

PDA Guy Anthony Caruana converted his shed into a home office. On his blog he shares some photos of the renovation process as well as offering some tips he picked up along the way.

All my power outlets are set at above desk level making it easy to power up and disconnect my gear. In retrospect, I wish I'd had a few wired in at floor level although the electrician left plenty of slack in the internal cabling so adding extra points should be pretty easy.

Here's the shed as it was:

and as it is now:

Congratulations, Anthony!

My new office is finished [Totally Freelance]