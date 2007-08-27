Budget Bathroom Spa

Get some much needed relaxation by turning your bathroom into a spa - no major financial outlay required. Budget blog Wise Bread has made a list of bathroom-into-spa ideas that granted, won't turn your bathroom into the MGM Grand, but they'll definitely make it a place you'll want to visit more often. Pedicure supplies, special shower heads, color schemes - all of this and more can not only make your bathroom more spa-like, but FYI? If you're looking to sell your house, this is the way to go to make your bathroom really pop.