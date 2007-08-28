Bloglines Launches New Beta with Personalized Features

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

bloglines_header.jpg Web-based feed reader Bloglines releases a brand new beta redesign to the public, which sports drag-and-drop AJAX goodness and a customisable start page. The beta, available at beta.bloglines.com, has the familiar feel of the old Bloglines with lots of new enhancements. Highlights of the Bloglines beta include:

  • Customisable Start Page. Drag and drop any feed to your home page to quickly scan the titles of the feeds you'd be most interested in. This is especially useful for folks like me who subscribe to over 180 feeds.
  • Three Different Viewing Options. Scan headlines easily in Quick View, but the familiar Bloglines Full View is intact. A third 3-Pane View combines both the quick view and the full view features.
  • Drag and Drop Feed Management. It is easy to rearrange and organise your feeds by simply dragging the feed and dropping it in the desired location. Since I have so many feeds to keep track of, I particularly welcome this organisational feature!

If you're not ready to for all the new changes Bloglines has to offer, you can switch between the old Bloglines and the new one and it will remember which feeds you have read or saved to read later.

Check out the highlighted functionality in the screenshots below.

Bloglines Beta

Bloglines users, what do you think of the beta? Let us know in the comments.

Bloglines Beta

