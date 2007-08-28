Be Your Own Executive Assistant

An executive assistant ensures that your time is being used efficiently and productively, but most of us don't have the money for an executive assistant of our very own. Instead, the Zen Habits blog suggests three steps to being your own executive assistant. For example:

As your own assistant, it's critical to develop routines and standard procedures that are rigorously and consistently followed.... For example, when gathering materials for a meeting for my boss, I run through a checklist to make sure he always has the same things with him.

The author—an executive assistant herself—suggests a GTD-like tracking system for how she makes sure tasks never fall through the cracks and details her an email filing method for keeping on top of email correspondence.