Be Happier at Work

The Life Learning Today weblog lists 25 tips to become more productive and happy at work—starting today. From asking yourself if you're getting the most out of your day to avoiding conflict with coworkers and clients, following these guidelines will make you overall happier with what you do—and you know you deserve that. A sampling:

Share Your Results. This is not about bragging, but about ensuring that you get credit for the hard work you do. Don't keep quiet thinking that the right people know what you are doing. Speak up and find ways to let the right people know how you are contributing to the success of the company. Ask for Help. Don't be afraid to collaborate with others. Don't wait for your company to tell you what to do. Think creatively about how you can work with others to generate a greater result than if you had each worked on this alone.

By being positive about your work environment and adapting to each individual task assigned to you, you could be well on your way to a blissful career.