Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Batch Resize Images Without Extra Software

You can batch resize images in Mac OS X without installing third party software. The Mac OS X Tips weblog shows how you can use Automator and Preview to batch resize any group of images. After you've created the Automator script, all you need to do is drag and drop the images onto the icon and they will be instantly resized. The article even introduces a few other image editing tweaks you can perform like cropping, padding, printing, rotating and scaling. Batch resizing images is a snap in Photoshop, but if you don't need the horsepower of Photoshop, this method will produce the same results.

Access hidden Preview features through Automator [Mac OS X Tips via Of Zen and Computing]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles