You can batch resize images in Mac OS X without installing third party software. The Mac OS X Tips weblog shows how you can use Automator and Preview to batch resize any group of images. After you've created the Automator script, all you need to do is drag and drop the images onto the icon and they will be instantly resized. The article even introduces a few other image editing tweaks you can perform like cropping, padding, printing, rotating and scaling. Batch resizing images is a snap in Photoshop, but if you don't need the horsepower of Photoshop, this method will produce the same results.
Batch Resize Images Without Extra Software
