Batch process images with FastStone Photo Resizer

Windows only: Image processor FastStone Photo Resizer can edit, correct, crop, rename, and watermark your digital images in batch mode—that is, in big bunches all at once. This impressive little utility can:

Convert and Rename images in batch mode

Resize, crop, change color depth, apply color effects, add text and watermark.

Rename images with sequential number.

Better than Picasa's batch edit and cheaper/easier than Photoshop, Photo Resizer looks like a must-have for prolific home digital photographers who want to resize and watermark their photos before, say, uploading to Flickr or emailing to friends and family. Photo Resizer is a free download for home use, Windows (XP and Vista) only. Thanks, DanRP and Torley!