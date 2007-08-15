Batch process images with FastStone Photo Resizer

Windows only: Image processor FastStone Photo Resizer can edit, correct, crop, rename, and watermark your digital images in batch mode—that is, in big bunches all at once. This impressive little utility can:
- Convert and Rename images in batch mode
- Resize, crop, change color depth, apply color effects, add text and watermark.
- Rename images with sequential number.
Better than Picasa's batch edit and cheaper/easier than Photoshop, Photo Resizer looks like a must-have for prolific home digital photographers who want to resize and watermark their photos before, say, uploading to Flickr or emailing to friends and family. Photo Resizer is a free download for home use, Windows (XP and Vista) only. Thanks, DanRP and Torley!
Cool software! Definitely better than Photoshop... saves a lot of time.