Avoid unexpected data charges on your GPS phone

Derek Fung at CNET posts a warning on how to avoid the mistake he made of racking up unexpected data charges on his Nokia 6110 Navigator phone.

Derek says that even without doing an websurfing from the phone, he racked up $50 worth of data charges because he'd mistakenly enabled the "assisted GPS" function when he set up the phone. The article talks you through assisted GPS and how to disable it to avoid being charged.

Watch out for data charges on your GPS phone [CNET Australia]