Avant Window Navigator (Awn) Updates

Linux application dock and launcher Awn is in the process of receiving some major upgrades. Since we last covered Awn, it has acquired many new features like theming, window previews, a preferences manager and a variant of the soon to be released applet for OS X called Stacks. Read on for installation instructions and an in-depth look at each of these new features.Installation Please note that Awn is still a development preview and should not be considered stable. Still with me? Great. Installing the latest version of Awn is a breeze. Ubuntu Feisty users can add the Awn repositories to /etc/apt/sources.list. Prior to installing, make sure you uninstall any old versions of Awn. You can find complete installation details here. Users of all other distros can consult the project homepage for installation instructions. As previously mentioned, the latest version of Awn brings some major improvements to the table. Four of those improvements are detailed below.

While Awn is still a development preview, if you want to dive into the latest and greatest eye-candy dock for Linux, Awn is a clear leader. What do you love most about Awn? What did I miss? Share in the comments.

