Automatically download new TV shows over BitTorrent with ted

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): Freeware application ted (torrent episode downloader) is like Tivo for BitTorrent, providing an easy-to-use interface for setting up season pass downloads for your favorite television shows. Ted's been around a little while, but has gone through some significant improvements, like its long list of built -in shows complete with show information. When you add a show, ted will download every new episode torrent of that show as it becomes available using your default BitTorrent client. Ted is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Not up to speed on BitTorrent? Check out our beginner and intermediate guides to get you up to speed.