Apartments and pets - how to make it work

When moving into a new place, a pet can be a dealbreaker if you don't prepare your case ahead of time (and check out the pet policies!). Rental advice site LiveSimply has written up a short and sweet how-to on persuading landlords to accept pets:

1: Provide your landlord with written statements from former landlords that commend your pet's behaviour and verify that your rental unit was well-maintained while you and your pet occupied the premises. 2. Invite your landlord to meet your pet and view the pet's behaviour. 3. Offer the landlord a 'pet deposit.' 4. Inform your landlord in writing that you will pay for damages caused by your pet during your lease. 5. Don't bring the fact up until the last minute. If the landlord has invested sufficient time into you, they are more likely to be persuaded. Although this could backfire and really annoy them.

What's been your experience with pets and rentals? Thoughts in the comments.