Adjust Web Forms with Resizeable Form Fields

All platforms running Firefox: The Resizeable Form Fields extension makes textarea, text input, iframe and dropdown list sizes adjustable. With the extension installed, hover over a corner or end of a form field and click and drag to resize it. Adam mentioned this extension in his Safari features in Firefox rundown, but it's so good it deserves a post of its very own. Mac users, beware: Resizeable Form Fields doesn't work as consistently for you as it does on Windows. Instead you could try this Greasemonkey script or bookmarklet. Resizeable Form Fields is a free download for Firefox only. Thanks, Ben!