Adding a YouTube tag to phpBB3

Bayard Randal was using the open source online forum software application phpBB3, and decided to create a hack to allow users to easily embed YouTube videos in their forum posts.

Click the link to see his walkthrough. Using phpBB3 Release Candidate 4 - released 28 July 2007.

1. Log in to the Administrative Control Panel (ACP), and click the Posting tab.

2. Click the Add a new BBCode button in the bottom right hand corner.

3. Enter the following under BBCode Usage:

[youtube] {TEXT}[/youtube]

4. Enter the following under HTML replacement:

5. (Optional) Enter the following under Help line: Use the ID of the youtube video.

6. Ensure that Display on posting page is checked.

7. Click Submit

You should now have a YouTube button available from your posting interface.

To use it, simply enter the ID of the YouYube video between the BBCode.

Example:

If your youtube URIL is: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=areyUfCNFxY

your BBCode in your post would appear:

[youtube] areyUfCNFxY[/youtube]

Thanks for the tip, Bayard!