Adding a YouTube tag to phpBB3

Bayard Randal was using the open source online forum software application phpBB3, and decided to create a hack to allow users to easily embed YouTube videos in their forum posts.

Click the link to see his walkthrough.Using phpBB3 Release Candidate 4 - released 28 July 2007.

1. Log in to the Administrative Control Panel (ACP), and click the Posting tab.

2. Click the Add a new BBCode button in the bottom right hand corner. phpbb3_1.png

3. Enter the following under BBCode Usage:

[youtube] {TEXT}[/youtube]

4. Enter the following under HTML replacement:

5. (Optional) Enter the following under Help line: Use the ID of the youtube video.

6. Ensure that Display on posting page is checked.

7. Click Submit

You should now have a YouTube button available from your posting interface.

phpbb3_2.png

To use it, simply enter the ID of the YouYube video between the BBCode.

Example:

If your youtube URIL is: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=areyUfCNFxY

your BBCode in your post would appear:

[youtube] areyUfCNFxY[/youtube]

Thanks for the tip, Bayard!

Comments

  • Bayard Guest

    Sure thing! :D

    phpBB3 is really flexible - you can just about embed anything in a post now with custom bbcode, even iframes!

    0
  • fred Guest

    i had install the code.
    When i make a new topic the "you tube" botton shows up but when i make Submit it shows the topic like this;
    embed src="http://www.youtube.com/v/mqkLvkmoxsI" wmode="transparent" style="width:400px; height:326px;" id="VideoPlayback" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" flashvars="">

    Instead of the movie, any tip ?

    0
    • Dave Thornton Guest

      Hi Fred,
      If your still having problems look at this video
      http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1G7TJD6Xu0

      0
  • kriDje Guest

    Thank you! Nice tutorial!

    0
  • Kris Wilkes Guest

    Excellent - works a treat.

    Thanks for taking the time to make this tutorial.

    Kris

    0
  • afnfan Guest

    Hello,

    As I took a look at phpbb forum but was not still able to set up my youtube video posting in phpbb3.

    As I googled and came here, I finally made it.
    Thanks a bunch!

    J.O.

    0
  • Doug Moir Guest

    Excellent ....works a treat !

    0
  • Dileesha Guest

    Yeah ... finally its working ..... Thank you very much bro ... thank you .... Great work .. keep going ...

    0
  • Thierry Guest

    Code update for YouTube advanced player (thanks for this great page)

    0
  • Herminia Guest

    Can you help me to create a bbcode for introducing a slide show on phpBB3, please? I'm portuguese and I dont find this information in anywhere.

    Thanks

    Herminia

    0
  • berto Guest

    This works great for the stqandard youtube but not the custom with 746 x 423 custom player in a phpbb 3, can anyone help ith that. Thanks berto

    0
  • Jahangir Agha Guest

    Awesome, I was just looking for this. I even asked about this thing on phpbb community but they told me a very long procedure which I couldn't follow because it was a bit complicated.

    But this one is like a magic :)

    Thank you so much.

    0
  • Ramon Guest

    I followed instructions but it just comes up as a white box - using phpbb3 3.0.2

    0
  • jops Guest

    so cool

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpLAHN5pLvI

    click pls

    0
  • Robbie Guest

    Is there a way to see embedded video for those posts where people already posted the entire url of youtube video?
    Thanks

    0
  • Theresa Lane Guest

    This worked great! Thank you so much!

    0
  • Nate Guest

    Fantastic info! Just taken over duties on a forum and knew nothing about php. This was easy to follow

    0
  • Dale Guest

    If it is not working, go to the General tab and Purge your cash. It works a treat after that.

    0
  • eagenurge Guest

    Windows Movie Maker doesn't let me put videos from my digi cam because it's in the wrong format so what converter can I use?
    I want one that's pretty decent quality, doesn't cost anything, doesn't stick the logo on my videos and it converts all of the video, not just half of it.
    I used to have prism something but then my trial run ran out so yeah, I can't use that >.<
    And zamzar has a limit of 100MB :l

    Help please?

    0
  • DW Guest

    Thank you for this walk through. Very easy to follow.

    0
  • mehenninger Guest

    Thank you, wonderful for beginners!

    0
  • ken Guest

    i cannot get this to work and cannot find a "purge cache" anywhere in the acp, let alone the general tab.

    it simply puts [youtube]theyoutubecode[/youtube]

    0
    • Dave Thornton Guest

      If your still having problems look at this video
      http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1G7TJD6Xu0

      0
  • Bleathext Guest

    Has anyone here tested it?
    Can anybody teach me about it?
    I would seriously like to use it

    0
  • Bleathext Guest

    Can anyone enlighten me?

    0
  • mary Guest

    I am thinking of puting youtobe to my ipad.

    0
  • Scotty Guest

    Hey there, just wondering, I would like to allow our users the ability to just wrap the entire youtube URL, is this possible? Some people simply find it too hard to copy/extract the ID.

    0

