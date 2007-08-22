Adding a YouTube tag to phpBB3

Bayard Randal was using the open source online forum software application phpBB3, and decided to create a hack to allow users to easily embed YouTube videos in their forum posts.
Click the link to see his walkthrough.Using phpBB3 Release Candidate 4 - released 28 July 2007.
1. Log in to the Administrative Control Panel (ACP), and click the Posting tab.
2. Click the Add a new BBCode button in the bottom right hand corner.
3. Enter the following under BBCode Usage:
[youtube] {TEXT}[/youtube]
4. Enter the following under HTML replacement:
5. (Optional) Enter the following under Help line: Use the ID of the youtube video.
6. Ensure that Display on posting page is checked.
7. Click Submit
You should now have a YouTube button available from your posting interface.
To use it, simply enter the ID of the YouYube video between the BBCode.
Example:
If your youtube URIL is: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=areyUfCNFxY
your BBCode in your post would appear:
[youtube] areyUfCNFxY[/youtube]
Thanks for the tip, Bayard!
Sure thing! :D
phpBB3 is really flexible - you can just about embed anything in a post now with custom bbcode, even iframes!