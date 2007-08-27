Add Structure to Your Journal

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

journal.pngIf you have a journal/notebook, you can make your entries more productive with a simple plan of what you want your journal to record. Self-improvement blogger Allen Galbraith has come up with a good list of ten general journal topics - think of these as outlines for thoughts you can develop more fully. Journals are meant to be somewhat free-flowing, but I find that I work better (and more creatively) with just a little bit of structure. This is a good list of ideas, but do you see anything missing? Thoughts in the comments.

10 Things to Write in Your Notebook - Revisited [Life is a Journal]

