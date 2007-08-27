If you've had it up to your eyeballs with ineffective FM transmitters and don't have a tape adapter in your car stereo anymore, student Donn Morrison details how to add an auxiliary input to your car stereo for a direct line from your MP3 player. All you need is a pair of old headphones and a soldering iron and you're ready to get started. Donn's instructions are specific to a certain audio processor, but if you don't have the same part he suggests that all you'd need to do is look up your differing part number and find the analogous circuits to solder.