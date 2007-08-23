Access Your Del.icio.us Bookmarks with LocalDeli

Windows only: Freeware application LocalDeli provides lightning fast access to your del.icio.us bookmarks through a simple search interface. After you log in and update your bookmarks, you can search your bookmarks by tags, description or all content through the dynamic, as-you-type search box. The dynamic "all" search provides an excellent way to get to narrow down your bookmarks to find exactly what you're looking for, and you can even navigate the application using handy Gmail-like keyboard shortcuts. LocalDeli is freeware, Windows only. Mac users can check out Delibar, and for a Windows alternative, there's Deliwin.