Access Google Calendar Directly From Outlook

Rather than syncing Google Calendar with Outlook, reader Seth uses the "homepage" feature of Outlook 2003 to access Google Calender. Here's how:

1) Right-click on your calendar in Outlook and select Properties 2) On the homepage tab, enter http://www.google.com/calendar/render 3) Check "Show Home Page by Default" 4) In the Offline Web Page Settings, de-select downloading web page option.

Pressing CTRL + 2 (the keyboard shortcut to access the calendar in Outlook 2003) will bring you to Google Calendar. Thanks, Seth!