Access Files from Your Mobile Phone with SoonR

Windows/Mac: Access files, emails and search your desktop from your web-enabled mobile phone or any web browser with freeware application SoonR. After you install the application, set it up with folders you want to retrieve files from and then log into SoonR from your phone. The application's best feature is its file viewer, allowing you to view 40 different file types (including PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and PDF docs) rendered for your phone—meaning your phone doesn't have to natively support any of them. SoonR is currently free to use (it sounds like a premium version is in the works), Windows and Mac only.