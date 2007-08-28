A Beginner's Guide to Soldering

Whether it's for computer repair or gadget modification, soldering is an invaluable skill to have, and you can learn to solder with Instructables' introductory guide. We post many tutorials that require at least rudimentary soldering skills, and if you've never even touched a soldering iron, this guide is a great place to start. Chock-full of high resolution images and detailed instructions, even the absolute beginner will have no problem diving in. If you're looking for a more technical guide to soldering, we've got that too.